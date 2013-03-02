OSLO, March 2 Output at the Nyhamna natural gas
plant on Norway's western coast, which processes gas from Royal
Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, has been further
reduced on Saturday due to a power grid failure, gas system
operator Gassco said.
"Failure in the national power grid system, due to stormy
weather," Gassco said on its website.
The plant suffered an unexpected outage early on Saturday
which reduced production by 32 million cubic metres on Saturday,
and the power failure and weather problems is expected to reduce
it by an additional 50 mcm per day until 0500 GMT on Sunday
morning.
The plant produces primarily for export to Britain.
The Nyhamna issue comes on top of an outage at Statoil's
Kvitebjørn gas field, which already reduced output by
22 million cubic metres on Saturday.
Norway is Europe's second biggest piped gas exporter.