OSLO, March 2 Output at the Nyhamna natural gas plant on Norway's western coast, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, has been further reduced on Saturday due to a power grid failure, gas system operator Gassco said.

"Failure in the national power grid system, due to stormy weather," Gassco said on its website.

The plant suffered an unexpected outage early on Saturday which reduced production by 32 million cubic metres on Saturday, and the power failure and weather problems is expected to reduce it by an additional 50 mcm per day until 0500 GMT on Sunday morning.

The plant produces primarily for export to Britain.

The Nyhamna issue comes on top of an outage at Statoil's Kvitebjørn gas field, which already reduced output by 22 million cubic metres on Saturday.

Norway is Europe's second biggest piped gas exporter.