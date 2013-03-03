OSLO, March 3 Output at the Nyhamna natural gas plant on Norway's western coast, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, will be reduced even further on Sunday because of a power grid failure, gas system operator Gassco said.

Stormy weather has caused a power grid failure, expected to reduce gas output at the plant by 57 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday, compared with a reduction of 50 mcm on Saturday, Gassco said on its website.

The plant, which produces primarily for export to Britain, also suffered an unexpected outage early on Saturday, which will hold production down by 32 million cubic metres per day.

Norway is Europe's second biggest piped gas exporter.