OSLO, March 3 Output at the Nyhamna natural gas
plant on Norway's western coast, which processes gas from Royal
Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, will be reduced
on Sunday and Monday due to a power outage, gas system operator
Gassco said.
Stormy weather has caused a power grid failure expected to
reduce gas output at the plant by 57 million cubic metres (mcm)
on Sunday and by 43 mcm on Monday, Gassco said on its website on
Sunday.
The plant produces primarily for export to Britain.
At 1100 GMT Norwegian gas flows to Britain were down to 35
mcm per day compared to a daily average of 109 mcm on Friday.
Nyhamna is located on Gossa island, between Ålesund and
Kristiansund, a coastline area which has been hit by strong
winds over the weekend.
Stormy weather is also expected on Sunday evening and at the
beginning of next week, Norwegian meteorology website yr.no
said.
Norway is Europe's second-biggest piped gas exporter.