OSLO, March 3 Output at the Nyhamna natural gas plant on Norway's western coast, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, will be reduced on Sunday and Monday due to a power outage, gas system operator Gassco said.

Stormy weather has caused a power grid failure expected to reduce gas output at the plant by 57 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday and by 43 mcm on Monday, Gassco said on its website on Sunday.

The plant produces primarily for export to Britain.

At 1100 GMT Norwegian gas flows to Britain were down to 35 mcm per day compared to a daily average of 109 mcm on Friday.

Nyhamna is located on Gossa island, between Ålesund and Kristiansund, a coastline area which has been hit by strong winds over the weekend.

Stormy weather is also expected on Sunday evening and at the beginning of next week, Norwegian meteorology website yr.no said.

Norway is Europe's second-biggest piped gas exporter.