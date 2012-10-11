OSLO Oct 11 Output from Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway will be reduced by 47 million cubic metres per day on Thursday, gas system operator Gassco said on Thursday.

The plant, which processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain, has an overall capacity of 70 mcm per day, and feeds the Langeled gas pipeline, UK's main undersea gas import route.