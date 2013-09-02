BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Swedish refiner Nynas secured unconditional EU antitrust approval on Monday for its proposed takeover of most units of Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery, a deal which will boost its specialty oil production by about a third.

Nynas, a major supplier of bitumen for asphalt production, unveiled the deal for the 100,000 barrel per day (BPD) refinery in southern Hamburg in 2011.

The EU Commission, which opened an extensive investigation into the planned takeover in March, worried that the merged company would be the sole producer of naphthenic base oils in Europe, said the refinery would be closed without the deal.

"We authorised this acquisition because it is the only way to avoid a price increase for consumers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Reuters had flagged the imminent EU approval on Aug. 29.

Naphthenic base oils are used to produce industrial grease, metalworking fluids, adhesives, inks, insoluble sulphur, industrial rubber and fertilisers.

Hit by weak profit margins and high oil prices, the European refinery business has seen a wave of consolidation.