(Replaces London byline)
* Brent Delta platform already ceased production
* Decommissioning likely to take over 10 years
* Oil was original source for Brent futures contract
By Joe Brock and Alex Lawler
ABUJA/LONDON, Feb 21 Brent is the
benchmark for pricing two-thirds of the world's oil, but soon
there won't be any Brent crude left in it.
Royal Dutch Shell's Brent oilfield, among the
largest fields ever found in the UK North Sea, is set to be
decommissioned in the near future, a company official said on
Tuesday.
Brent had an important role in the oil market as the
original source of crude for the Brent futures contract. But
output is dwindling, and "Brent" now refers to a blend of North
Sea oils.
"The UK's North Sea used to be the ultimate technology
frontier but is now a mature oil and gas province," said Ian
Craig, executive vice president Shell E&P Africa, speaking at a
Nigerian oil conference in Abuja.
"Indeed Shell's Brent field, which is synonymous with the UK
industry, is due to be decommissioned in the near future."
Shell has been studying decommissioning options for the
field. A company spokesman said Shell aimed to submit its
decommissioning plan to the UK government's Department of Energy
and Climate Change (DECC) later in 2012.
Brent is tapped by four platforms called Brent Bravo, Brent
Delta, Brent Charlie and Brent Alpha. One of these, Delta, has
already stopped production, although the decommissioning work
will take a decade or more, the spokesman said.
"Brent Delta ceased production at the end of 2011," the
Shell spokesman said. "Decommissioning is time-consuming and is
likely to take over 10 years."
The Brent field lies 186 kilometres (116 miles) offshore
northeast of Lerwick, Scotland, beneath water 140 metres (460
feet) deep. It was discovered in 1971 and began oil production
in 1975.
After a 1.2 billion pound ($1.9 billion) development project
in the mid-1990s, it became mainly a natural gas field.
Oil output from Brent was just 7,600 barrels per day (bpd)
in October, according to figures from industry newsletter
Aberdeen Petroleum Report, a fraction of the more than 400,000
bpd output peak in 1984.
Oil from the Brent field formed the original basis of the
Brent crude futures contract, which was launched in 1988 and is
now one of the two main global benchmarks used to price oil
trades around the world.
As Brent's supply has declined, oil from other fields has
been added to the benchmark, which today is based on Forties,
Oseberg and Ekofisk crudes as well as Brent, although it retains
the Brent name.
(Editing by Jane Baird)