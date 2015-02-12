* Shell boss says oil prices to remain volatile in 2015
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 12 The head of Royal Dutch Shell
expects global oil supplies to fall behind demand
growth as the recent halving of crude prices forces companies to
cut production.
In excerpts from a speech Shell Chief Executive Ben van
Beurden is to give at the International Petroleum Week dinner on
Thursday evening, he said he expected oil prices to remain
volatile in 2015 as the market struggles to find a balance.
"Seeing today's prices, supply will probably not keep pace
with this growth. It may even decline, as prices are close to
cash costs, according to consultants like Wood Mackenzie," van
Beurden said.
As projects are postponed and cancelled around the world due
to the low oil prices, new supply could fall in 2 or 3 years,
failing to catch up with the expected economic growth.
"The market could tighten quickly," he said.
But at the same time, if U.S. shale oil production, the main
driver of the rise in global oil supplies in recent years,
proves resilient in the face of the lower prices, the oil price
recovery could take longer.
"Either way: The market will remain volatile in 2015, if
only because for now, OPEC shows no sign of wanting to resume
its role as swing supplier," van Beurden said.
Oil prices have halved to around $55 a barrel since
last June. Prices took a sharp dip after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided not to cut output
in November.
Most major oil companies have slashed exploration spending
in 2015 by more than 10 percent compared to last year as they
adjust to the low-price environment.
Shell, the largest European energy major, announced a
relatively modest three-year, $15 billion cut in potential
spending last month as van Beurden warned against over reacting.
CLIMATE DEBATE LEADERS
In his speech, van Beurden urged the oil and gas sector to
take a leading role in the fight against climate change to
introduce "realism and practicality" into the debate.
While criticising peers for not being vocal enough over
environmental issues, van Beurden rejected the idea that
renewable energy can replace fossil fuels fully as the world's
population grows and with it demand for energy.
"Yes, climate change is real. And yes, renewables are an
indispensable part of the future energy mix. But no, provoking a
sudden death of fossil fuels isn't a plausible plan."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman)