* Drop in prices will not affect exploration portfolio
-Brown
* Shell targets $15 billion of asset sales in 2014-2015
(Adds quotes, background, shares)
By Rania El Gamal
ABU DHABI, Nov 11 Royal Dutch Shell
will not increase its target to sell $15 billion of assets in
2014-2015 in the face of lower oil prices, the oil company's
upstream director said on Tuesday.
The Anglo-Dutch major will also maintain its current oil and
gas exploration portfolio, Andrew Brown said.
Global oil prices have dropped by around 30 percent over the
past four months to about $80 a barrel, putting pressure
on the balance sheets of oil companies already scrambling to cut
spending to boost cash flows and profits.
"We do have a continuous need to recycle our portfolio.
Fifteen billion (dollars) is still only a few percent of our
total assets and we haven't got any plans to refresh that
target," Brown told reporters.
Shell has so far sold $12 billion of assets this year,
putting it on track to hit the target of $15 billion by the end
of next year.
The decline in oil prices has also raised questions over the
viability of some exploration projects in recent weeks. But
Shell's exploration portfolio remains on track, Brown said.
"We test all our projects between $70-$110 a barrel, so the
current oil price is in the range of oil prices that we test our
projects, so this is business as usual in terms of evaluation of
project robustness."
The sharp drop in oil prices is set to hit oil majors'
results in the fourth quarter, after it had only a limited
impact in the third quarter when oil prices averaged above $100
a barrel.
Shell shares were down about 1.6 percent at 2199.5 pence by
1140 GMT in London.
(Writing by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char)