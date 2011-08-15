* Shell says Gannet A platform operating, one well shut

By Alex Lawler and Zaida Espana

LONDON, Aug 15 The shutdown of a North Sea oil well at a Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) field after an oil leak looks unlikely to affect supplies significantly from the home of the Brent oil benchmark, oil traders said on Monday.

Shell said on Friday it shut a well at the Gannet A oil platform as a result of a leak, without specifying whether output was reduced. The platform continues to operate, Shell spokesman Kim Blomley said on Monday.

The Gannet field produces into the Ekofisk stream, where output has already been reduced by a July 13 fire at BP's Valhall field. Supply from the biggest North Sea stream, Forties, has been curbed for months due to oilfield problems.

Oil traders' initial reaction on Monday was that the supply impact of the leak would be minor. Both the Ekofisk and Forties crude blends are important for world markets as they form part of the basis for the Brent oil contract.

"With Ekofisk affected by the problems at Valhall, it will be high on people's lists to check out," a North Sea trader said. "It would have to continue for a while to have any impact."

According to figures from industry newsletter the Aberdeen Petroleum Report, the Gannet field produced 18,500 barrels per day (bpd) in May 2011 -- not enough to have a sizeable effect on the market.

"Gannet is a fairly small field, and you wouldn't expect there to be too much disruption," said another North Sea trader.

Ekofisk is typically shipped in parcels of 600,000 barrels or more, so output of 18,500 bpd would need to be shut down for more than a month to result in the loss of one cargo.

Reduced output from Valhall, which pumps 42,000 bpd, has already led to at least three cargoes being cancelled and others delayed. Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips has on at least two occasions revised the loading schedule.

The delays and reduced shipments have tightened supplies in the North Sea, supporting the price of physical crude cargoes and Brent crude futures. LCOc1

Forties output is scheduled to rise in September, following many months of cargo delays, as Buzzard returns to full output rates. BP expects the Valhall field probably to remain shut during August.