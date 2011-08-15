* Shell says Gannet A platform operating, one well shut

* Traders say leak will have minor impact on supply

* Forties, Ekofisk supplies already reduced

* UK government calls spill "significant" [ID:nL5E7JF0OT]

(Updates paragraphs 6,8 to include government production figures)

By Alex Lawler and Zaida Espana

LONDON, Aug 15 The shutdown of a North Sea oil well at a Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) field after an oil leak looks unlikely to affect supplies significantly from the home of the Brent oil benchmark, oil traders said on Monday.

Shell said on Friday it shut a well at the Gannet A oil platform as a result of a leak, without specifying if output was reduced. The platform continues to operate, Shell spokesman Kim Blomley said on Monday.

The Gannet field oil feeds into the Ekofisk stream, where output has been reduced by a July 13 fire at BP's Valhall field. Supply from the biggest North Sea stream, Forties, has been curbed for months due to oilfield problems.

While the UK government called the oil spill "significant ," o il traders said its supply impact appeared to be minor so far. Both Ekofisk and Forties crudes are important for world markets as they form part of the basis for the Brent oil contract.

"With Ekofisk affected by the problems at Valhall, it will be high on people's lists to check out," a North Sea trader said. "It would have to continue for a while to have any impact."

According to the UK's Department of Energy and Climate Change, the entire Gannet field pumped 14,653 barrels per day (bpd) in April, the most recent month available. Gannet A produced 5,509 bpd, not enough to have a sizeable effect on the market.

"Gannet is a fairly small field and you wouldn't expect there to be too much disruption," said another North Sea trader.

Ekofisk is typically shipped in parcels of 600,000 barrels or more, so the entire field's output would need to be shut down for 41 days to result in the loss of one cargo.

Reduced output from Valhall, a bigger field which pumps 42,000 bpd , has already led to at least three cargoes being cancelled. Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips (COP.N) has on at least two occasions revised the loading schedule.

The delays and reduced shipments have tightened supplies in the North Sea, supporting the price of physical crude cargoes and Brent crude futures. LCOc1

Forties output is scheduled to rise in September, following many months of cargo delays, as Buzzard returns to full output rates. BP expects the Valhall field probably to remain shut during August. (Editing by James Jukwey)