By Alex Lawler and Zaida Espana
LONDON, Aug 15 The shutdown of a North Sea oil
well at a Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) field after an oil leak
looks unlikely to affect supplies significantly from the home of
the Brent oil benchmark, oil traders said on Monday.
Shell said on Friday it shut a well at the Gannet A oil
platform as a result of a leak, without specifying if output was
reduced. The platform continues to operate, Shell spokesman Kim
Blomley said on Monday.
The Gannet field oil feeds into the Ekofisk stream, where
output has been reduced by a July 13 fire at BP's Valhall field.
Supply from the biggest North Sea stream, Forties, has been
curbed for months due to oilfield problems.
While the UK government called the oil spill "significant ,"
o il traders said its supply impact appeared to be minor so
far. Both Ekofisk and Forties crudes are important for world
markets as they form part of the basis for the Brent oil
contract.
"With Ekofisk affected by the problems at Valhall, it will
be high on people's lists to check out," a North Sea trader
said. "It would have to continue for a while to have any
impact."
According to the UK's Department of Energy and Climate
Change, the entire Gannet field pumped 14,653 barrels per day
(bpd) in April, the most recent month available. Gannet A
produced 5,509 bpd, not enough to have a sizeable effect on the
market.
"Gannet is a fairly small field and you wouldn't expect
there to be too much disruption," said another North Sea trader.
Ekofisk is typically shipped in parcels of 600,000 barrels or
more, so the entire field's output would need to be shut down
for 41 days to result in the loss of one cargo.
Reduced output from Valhall, a bigger field which pumps
42,000 bpd , has already led to at least three cargoes being
cancelled. Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips (COP.N) has on at
least two occasions revised the loading schedule.
The delays and reduced shipments have tightened supplies in
the North Sea, supporting the price of physical crude cargoes
and Brent crude futures. LCOc1
Forties output is scheduled to rise in September, following
many months of cargo delays, as Buzzard returns to full output
rates. BP expects the Valhall field probably to remain shut
during August.
