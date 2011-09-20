* Jackpine expansion would add 100,000 bpd
* Panel members to study environmental impact
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 The Canadian and
Alberta governments said on Tuesday they have formed a joint
review panel to study the environmental impact of a proposal by
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to expand its oil sands project.
The panel will study Shell's plan to expand its Jackpine
mine by 100,000 barrels a day, bringing total output at the
site to 300,000 bpd.
The three-member joint review panel was appointed by
federal Environment Minister Peter Kent and Dan McFadyen,
chairman of Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board.
It will examine the environmental effects of the project,
consider ways to lessen any adverse ones and take into account
comments from the public and aboriginal people it receives
during its assessment.
The Jackpine mine, part of the Shell-led Athabasca Oil
Sands Project, is located 70 km (44 miles) north of Fort
McMurray, Alberta, on the east side of the Athabasca River.
The company has also proposed a new mine nearby, called
Pierre River, that would produce 200,000 bpd.
The current Athabasca project produces 255,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)