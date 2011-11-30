* Community seeks C$1.5 million, citing blocked requests
* Shell says has spent more than C$200 mln
TORONTO Nov 30 A Canadian native group is
suing Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) for what it said was a
failure by the oil major to live up to environmental funding
agreements tied to Shell's massive northern Alberta oil sands
developments.
The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation seeks C$1.5 million
($1.47 million) from Shell for allegedly blocking requests for
money to be used for sustainable development and education
initiatives in the community under agreements made in 2003 and
2006.
Shell's Athabasca Oil Sands project, Canada's third largest
tar sands mining development, is in the aboriginal group's
traditional territory. The Athabasca Chipewyan said the company
is trying to change the terms of the funding, meant to ease the
impact of tar sands development on the community. The charges
have not been proven in court.
"We came in good faith, always willing to talk with them,"
Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Shell played the role of tough guy and refused to deal with us
on the terms we negotiated."
The suit comes amid growing international controversy over
the impact of oil sands development on air, land, water and
local communities. The Alberta oil sands deposits are the
third-largest source of crude in the world, and Canada has made
exports of the resource a top national priority.
The community of Fort Chipewyan, located downstream from
the oil sands developments, has experienced unusual health
problems, including elevated rates of rare cancers. Studies
have been unable to definitively rule out a link with the oil
projects and controversy remains.
Adam said the lawsuit is unrelated to the health concerns
in the community of 963 people.
For its part, Shell said the dispute amounts to a fraction
of the more than C$200 million the company has spent on
numerous initiatives in the community over the past five years
under its "good neighbor" program.
An example of a request that was denied was a bursary in
which there wasn't a student to use it and the first nation
wanted cash in lieu, said John Broadhurst, Shell's
vice-president, development, heavy oil.
He said he was disappointed by the lawsuit and hoped the
two sides can reach a settlement.
"It's not that we're not committed to doing right by the
community and following through on our commitments," Broadhurst
said.
($1-$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)