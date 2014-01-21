SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 21 The plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway will experience fewer shutdowns after improvements to its power supply, the chief executive of Shell Norway, the plant's operator, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ormen Lange is a major gas supplier to Europe, accounting for some 20 percent of Britain's demand.

The plant at Nyhamna on Norway's northwest coast has experienced several unexpected shutdowns in recent years due to problems with the country's national grid and even brief outages can cause big swings in British gas prices.

But the power supply has been improved after the oil ministry gave permission to use power from a local gas-fired power plant.

"It has been made possible for (national grid operator) Statnett to use reserve power capacity going forward," Tor Arnesen said on the margins of an oil and gas conference.

Asked whether will Ormen Lange be more reliable now than before, Arnesen said: "It is clear (that it will)."

"About half of the shutdowns we have had to do were due to not having enough power capacity from the national grid. There have been other reasons for shutdowns, due to technical reasons.

"But having the possibility to reduce half of our shutdowns ... is very important for our customers in Britain to reduce the insecurity (of the previous situation)."

Shell's Ormen Lange partners are Statoil, ExxonMobil, Denmark's Dong Energy and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.