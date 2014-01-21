SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 21 The plant processing
gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway will experience
fewer shutdowns after improvements to its power supply, the
chief executive of Shell Norway, the plant's operator,
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ormen Lange is a major gas supplier to Europe, accounting
for some 20 percent of Britain's demand.
The plant at Nyhamna on Norway's northwest coast has
experienced several unexpected shutdowns in recent years due to
problems with the country's national grid and even brief outages
can cause big swings in British gas prices.
But the power supply has been improved after the oil
ministry gave permission to use power from a local gas-fired
power plant.
"It has been made possible for (national grid operator)
Statnett to use reserve power capacity going forward," Tor
Arnesen said on the margins of an oil and gas conference.
Asked whether will Ormen Lange be more reliable now than
before, Arnesen said: "It is clear (that it will)."
"About half of the shutdowns we have had to do were due to
not having enough power capacity from the national grid. There
have been other reasons for shutdowns, due to technical reasons.
"But having the possibility to reduce half of our shutdowns
... is very important for our customers in Britain to reduce the
insecurity (of the previous situation)."
Shell's Ormen Lange partners are Statoil,
ExxonMobil, Denmark's Dong Energy and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro.