* Return to full production expected within 30 hours

* No immediate effect on overall Norwegian gas exports

OSLO Aug 15 Exports from Norway's Nyhamna gas processing facility halted on Wednesday after a power outage, raising the prospect of disruption to overall Norwegian supply as another major gas plant, Kollsnes, was already partially shut for maintenance.

Output from the plant, which process gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field, fell by 35 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, gas system operator Gassco said.

"Export from the plant has been stopped," a spokeswoman at Nyhamna told Reuters.

The plant, which feeds the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main subsea gas import route, has overall capacity of 70 mcm per day, but the spokeswoman declined to say how much it had been producing before the outage.

Gassco said ramping up the facility could start around 2200 GMT and full production was expected to be restored within 30 hours.

Electricity consumption at the plant, which gets all of its power from the national grid, fell to 20 megawatts (MW) from 200 MW at 1220 GMT, the Nordic power exchange said in a separate message.

Norwegian gas flows were not yet impacted, data from Gassco showed.

"The impact on flows should be noticed only in 6-12 hours, as Ormen Lange is far in the north," said Ole Nikolai Lie, a gas analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

"If the outage lasts longer, it can have a serious impact, because there is no flexibility in gas exports from the Norwegian continental shelf as the Kollsnes gas processing plant is in partial maintenance," he added.

Output from the 147 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant was cut by 45 mcm when scheduled maintenance started on Aug. 10, reducing Norwegian exports to two-month lows.

Gas supplies to Europe, including Britain, totalled 241.9 mcm at 1400 GMT, and flows through Langeled were at 12.4 mcm.

The partners in the Ormen Lange field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway's Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).