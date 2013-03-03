OSLO, March 3 An outage at Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, has been extended until Tuesday, gas system operator Gassco said on Sunday.

Output at Nyhamna on Norway's western coast will be down by 53 million cubic metres on Monday with start-up expected on Tuesday, after stormy weather disrupted power supply from the national grid, Gassco said in a market message.

Norway is Europe's second biggest natural gas supplier and Ormen Lange produces primarily for export to Britain.