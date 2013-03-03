OSLO, March 3 An outage at Norway's Nyhamna gas
plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's
giant Ormen Lange field, has been extended until Tuesday, gas
system operator Gassco said on Sunday.
Output at Nyhamna on Norway's western coast will be down by
53 million cubic metres on Monday with start-up expected on
Tuesday, after stormy weather disrupted power supply from the
national grid, Gassco said in a market message.
Norway is Europe's second biggest natural gas supplier and
Ormen Lange produces primarily for export to Britain.