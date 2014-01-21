SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 21 The plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway will experience fewer shutdowns after improvements were made to its power supply, the chief executive of Shell Norway , the plant's operator, told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plant at Nyhamna on Norway's north-west coast has experienced several unexpected shutdowns in recent years due to problems with the country's national grid.

But power supply has been improved after the oil ministry gave permission to use power from a local gas-fired power plant.

"It has been made possible for (national grid operator) Statnett to use reserve power capacity going forward, so we are very happy about this," Tor Arnesen, Managing Director of Shell Norway, said on the margins of an oil and gas conference.

Asked whether Ormen Lange will be more reliable now than before, Arnesen said: "It is clear (that it will)."