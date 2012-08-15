UPDATE 1-Drax dividend review puts pressure on shares
* Coal generation more than halves in 2016 (Recasts, adds details, CEO comments, analyst comment, share price)
OSLO Aug 15 Gas production at Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field in Norway has been disrupted by an unplanned power trip, the Nordic power bourse said in a market message on Wednesday.
Consumption at Ormen Lange, which gets all of its power from the national grid, fell to 20 megawatts (MW) from 200 MW at 1220 GMT, the bourse said.
* Coal generation more than halves in 2016 (Recasts, adds details, CEO comments, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's largest natural gas storage site, Rough, will not be available for gas injection until at least July 1 due to ongoing tests on wells and analysis of the work, operator Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) said on Thursday.
* Six mln bbls of Murban to be sold from Yeosu tanks (Adds detail)