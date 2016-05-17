UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON May 17 Investor advisors Glass Lewis and PIRC have recommended shareholders oppose Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer's 2015 remuneration at the oil and gas company's annual general meeting next week.
"We remain concerned by the disconnect between bonus payouts and financial performance, and the bonus scheme structure more generally," Glass Lewis said in a report to shareholders, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
PIRC said in a separate report "the ratio of CEO pay compared to average employee pay is 37:1, which is unacceptable".
Ben van Beurden's total direct remuneration fell 8 percent last year to 5.135 million euros ($5.63 million), the company said in its annual report in March. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets STOXX Europe 600 index ends month down 0.4 pct
LONDON, Jan 31 British Airways said on Tuesday nearly all flights will go ahead as scheduled despite strike action by cabin crew between Feb. 5-7 and only a small number of flights would be merged.