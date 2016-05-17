LONDON May 17 Investor advisors Glass Lewis and PIRC have recommended shareholders oppose Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer's 2015 remuneration at the oil and gas company's annual general meeting next week.

"We remain concerned by the disconnect between bonus payouts and financial performance, and the bonus scheme structure more generally," Glass Lewis said in a report to shareholders, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

PIRC said in a separate report "the ratio of CEO pay compared to average employee pay is 37:1, which is unacceptable".

Ben van Beurden's total direct remuneration fell 8 percent last year to 5.135 million euros ($5.63 million), the company said in its annual report in March. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Susan Thomas)