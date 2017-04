LONDON Feb 27 The world's largest integrated gas-to-liquids plant, Pearl GTL in Qatar's Ras Laffan, has started a partial two-month maintenance programme, operator Shell said on Friday.

Planned maintenance work on one of the two trains, or production facilities, at the huge plant began this month, Shell said without specifying a date.

Pearl GTL can produce 140,000 barrels per day of gas-to-liquids products and 120,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids and ethane.

One train produces half of this output.

