* France puts all oil permits on hold - Energy Minister
* Shell says surprised, France head to meet with minister
By Michel Rose
PARIS, June 13 The French government has put on
hold plans by Royal Dutch Shell to drill for oil in
four sites off the coast of French Guiana while it carries out a
review of how permits are awarded with an eye on the
environment, the energy minister said.
Shell had been expecting to receive authorisation on
Thursday to begin looking for oil in the sites 150 kilometres
off the coast of the French overseas territory, the Le Monde
newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday.
"I am re-examining all these permits ... We include in the
review the permit granted to the company Shell in Guiana,"
Energy Minister Nicole Bricq told reporters at a news conference
on the United Nations' Rio+20 environment summit.
The goal for the new government under Socialist President
Francois Hollande is to revise the Napoleonic-era French mining
code that governs such matters, because previous reforms of it
had barely taken the environment into account, Bricq said.
"The reform of the mining code is launched. It is a subject
that will be discussed in the energy debate," she added,
referring to a planned July national debate on energy
transition.
Later on Wednesday, she expected to meet Patrick Romeo, head
of Shell's French division, to discuss Guiana as well as the
future of the Petit-Couronne refinery, which Shell sold to Swiss
refiner Petroplus in 2008, she said.
Shell agreed last month to supply the plant with crude oil
in exchange for refined products to keep the plant running after
Petroplus went bankrupt.
In Guiana, the Anglo-Dutch group, which has a 45 percent
stake in the consortium with Total, Tullow Oil
and Northpet, will have to wait for an "in-depth and general"
study to be carried out into the issuing of all oil permits.
The Zaedyus oil basin, at a depth of 6,000 metres, could
generate production of 300 million barrels of oil, "an
opportunity for France to reduce its black gold imports and a
godsend for Guiana, where unemployment is very high", Le Monde
cited Shell's Romeo as saying.
"We saw Le Monde's article this morning. That's how we were
informed; we were very surprised," a spokesman for Shell said.
"This project is a major opportunity for France, we had the
support of local authorities, everything was on track," he
added.
He declined to give a precise cost estimate for the delay,
which Le Monde put at $1 million a day.
Environmental organisation Greenpeace welcomed the
government's decision, saying it should ban all onshore and
offshore oil drilling and cancel the permits for good.
