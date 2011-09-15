(Adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 15 An outage affecting several units at Shell's Pernis refinery, which can process up to 412,000 barrels per day of crude oil and is Europe's largest, is planned for mid-October, traders said on Thursday.

Shell (RDSa.L) declined to comment.

The impact on refinery output was unclear, with some traders expecting volumes to decline by a few thousand barrels per day, while others said based on previous outages at the plant in October, production could fall by half.

The company's CFO had said in late July that all global refinery turnarounds had been completed for 2011.

The last major turnaround at the plant was reported in the first quarter this year, when a crude distillation unit (CDU) was taken offline according to industry sources.

