LONDON, March 3 Shell's 400,000 barrel per day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands, one of Europe's largest, has begun planned maintenance that will close large parts of the plant until early May, Shell's Dutch language website said.

The work, will involve one million man-hours of work by Shell employees and contractors, including an extra 2,000 staff a translation of the notice dated March 1 said. (Reporting by Himanshu Ojha, editing by David Evans)