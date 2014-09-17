By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Total SA must accept Brazil's state-run Petrobras as a
partner in their Gato do Mato offshore oil prospect under new
Brazilian law, the country's top oil regulator said Wednesday, a
move that could strip Shell of operational control of the
resource.
The statement by Magda Chambriard, director general of oil
regulator ANP, appeared to contradict comments on Tuesday by
Brazilian government lawyers that Shell's rights would likely be
preserved. She spoke at an oil industry event in Rio de Janeiro.
On Tuesday the lawyers said recent ANP regulations would
allow Shell to remain as operator - or lead partner -
in the area despite the 2010 law. Under its provisions, Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, has
exclusive operating rights in a neighboring area into which a
small part of Shell and Total's discovery encroaches.
Chambriard's comments come as oil industry officials
expressed concern this week that government intervention is
causing oil investors to lose interest in Brazil. It has also
added to expectations the government may break a promise to
honor all oil-rights contracts signed before the 2010 law.
"Whatever the case, Gato do Mato extends beyond the limit
of Shell and Total's block and there will have to be a
unitization," Chambriard said. "Petrobras has to be on the other
side."
Unitization refers to rules that require all fields
encroaching on an area controlled by another company to be
consolidated into a single unit run by a single operator.
While saying that Shell's status as operator was still under
discussion, lawyers contacted by Reuters said her interpretation
makes it likely Shell will be reduced to a mere financial
investor in Gato do Mato.
"This is very confused, and I don't see how this gets
resolved in Shell's favor," said a senior Brazilian oil lawyer
who asked not to be named because she has worked with parties to
the dispute.
Shell's right to direct development in Gato do Mato stems
from the prospect's extension beyond the border of the BM-S-54
block. Shell owns 80 percent and Total 20 percent. It
was bought by Shell in 2005.
The neighboring area is in an un-leased part of the Subsalt
Polygon, an Illinois-sized offshore district near Rio de Janeiro
that is home to nearly 80 percent of Brazil's oil output as well
as giant new discoveries trapped deep beneath the seabed by a
layer of salt.
Under the 2010 law, Petrobras receives a minimum 30 percent
stake and exclusive operating rights in any new Subsalt Polygon
development. Rights are also sold under production-sharing
contracts awarded to the Petrobras-led group that gives the
government the largest share of oil to sell on its own account.
In Shell and Total's BM-S-54 block and other areas leased
before 2008, all the oil produced is owned by the oil companies
in exchange for a per-barrel royalty.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Ken Wills)