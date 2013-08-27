By Charlie Zhu
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 27 Australia's Arrow LNG, a joint
venture between Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina
, is looking at an option of building on a rival's LNG
site to restart its own stalled gas export plans, a source close
to the situation said.
The option could surprise some in Australia's liquefied
natural gas industry, given spiralling cost pressures faced by
most projects. Estimated costs on Arrow's own stalled project
have jumped around 40 percent to as much as $36 billion.
Arrow has held talks with Origin Energy to use the
site previously reserved for the expansion of Origin's A$24.7
billion ($23.8 billion) plant under construction on eastern
Australia's Curtis Island, said the source.
Arrow preferred to build an integrated project, with both
coal seam gas production and liquefaction facilities under its
control, at least for now, said the source.
"Arrow is looking at it as an option. It is in contact with
them (Origin)," said the source, who asked not to be identified
as he was not authorised to speak to the media about the matter.
Industry watchers had anticipated that any cooperation
would involve Arrow selling its gas to Origin for processing at
its plant, but the source said there were "no serious
discussions" on gas sales underway.
The option of selling gas and avoiding building a
multi-billion dollar LNG plant has been considered a favoured
strategy for shareholders as it would maximise returns in the
short term.
The advantage of using Origin's site to build its own
liquefaction plant is that it would help Arrow save money and
time, the source said. Arrow has not yet won environmental
approval for its liquefaction project, while Origin has.
Origin has approval for four LNG trains or small processing
units, but only two are under construction. Origin might scrap
plans for an expansion to four trains, the source said.
Shell and PetroChina have declined comment on any
development plans, although the Chinese company, in its interim
results briefing in Hong Kong last week, signalled it does not
intend to give up on the eastern Australia development.
PetroChina said it would "push forward
resource upgrade of overseas unconventional projects, including
Australia's Arrow, and shale gas and oil sands projects in
Canada."
ORIGIN WILLING TO COLLABORATE
Origin Chief Executive Grant King said in a televised
interview with the Australian Financial Review in May that
Origin was offering Arrow LNG the opportunity to collaborate on
the expansion of its plant under construction as an alternative
to building its own LNG plant.
"Ultimately, it's a matter for Arrow, and as I understand
it, they're still going through their consenting process," King
told reporters in an earnings briefing on Thursday.
Arrow is one of four ventures on Australia's east coast,
including Origin's Australia Pacific LNG, that plan to pump coal
seam gas and convert it into LNG - a super-cooled form of
natural gas that can be shipped in specialized tankers.
Arrow will delay its final investment decision (FID) on its
own project to mid-2014, the source said, adding that Shell and
PetroChina still needed to approve any postponement.
The partners were also looking at whether Australia might
ease environmental and labour restrictions on the LNG industry
after a Federal election next month, the source said.
Shell would not give a timeline for final investment, but it
has previously said it was considering pushing back a decision
from late 2013 into 2014, according to media reports.