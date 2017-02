SINGAPORE Nov 11 Royal Dutch Shell and Malaysian state-owned oil firm Petronas signed an agreement on Friday to improve oil output at fields offshore Sarawak and Sabah.

The improvement may result in an additional 90,000 to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and extend the field life to beyond 2040, Shell said in a statement. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)