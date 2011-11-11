* To carry out enhanced oil recovery projects at Baram Delta, North Sabah

* Expects 90,000-100,000 bpd of extra oil output

* Lifespan of fields may be extended beyond 2040 (Adds background)

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Royal Dutch Shell and Malaysian state-owned firm Petronas signed an agreement on Friday to improve oil output at fields offshore Sarawak and Sabah.

Malaysia is embarking on projects that will coax more oil out of matured fields to stem a natural decline as domestic demand and crude prices climb.

The improvement may result in an additional 90,000 to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and extend the life of the Baram Delta and North Sabah fields to beyond 2040, Shell said in a statement.

The companies signed a heads of agreement for two 30-year production sharing contracts (PSC), which builds on existing PSCs for the two fields.

Shell and Petronas will carry out the work in stages and expect the average recovery factor at the two fields to rise to 50 percent from 36 percent, the companies said, without providing an investment figure.

The Malaysian government said in January that oil giants Exxon Mobil and Shell will invest 15 billion ringgit in new oil, gas and energy assets.

Exxon Mobil and Petronas will improve oil recovery at Malaysia's flagship Tapis field, where output has fallen by nearly half from its peak in the 1990s, in addition to new exploration and development projects.

Petronas Carigali operates the Baram Delta field with a 60 percent interest while Shell has the remainder. The North Sabah PSC is operated by Shell with each company holding an equal 50 percent stake. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)