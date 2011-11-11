* To carry out enhanced oil recovery projects at Baram
Delta, North Sabah
* Expects 90,000-100,000 bpd of extra oil output
* Lifespan of fields may be extended beyond 2040
(Adds background)
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Royal Dutch Shell
and Malaysian state-owned firm Petronas signed an
agreement on Friday to improve oil output at fields offshore
Sarawak and Sabah.
Malaysia is embarking on projects that will coax
more oil out of matured fields to stem a natural decline as
domestic demand and crude prices climb.
The improvement may result in an additional 90,000 to
100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and extend the
life of the Baram Delta and North Sabah fields to beyond 2040,
Shell said in a statement.
The companies signed a heads of agreement for two 30-year
production sharing contracts (PSC), which builds on existing
PSCs for the two fields.
Shell and Petronas will carry out the work in stages and
expect the average recovery factor at the two fields to rise to
50 percent from 36 percent, the companies said, without
providing an investment figure.
The Malaysian government said in January that oil giants
Exxon Mobil and Shell will invest 15 billion ringgit in
new oil, gas and energy assets.
Exxon Mobil and Petronas will improve oil recovery at
Malaysia's flagship Tapis field, where output has fallen by
nearly half from its peak in the 1990s, in addition to new
exploration and development projects.
Petronas Carigali operates the Baram Delta field with a 60
percent interest while Shell has the remainder. The North Sabah
PSC is operated by Shell with each company holding an equal 50
percent stake.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)