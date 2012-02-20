(Adds union official comment, background)
PARIS Feb 20 Royal Dutch Shell
is in talks with bankrupt refiner Petroplus to process
crude oil temporarily at its Petit-Couronne facility in France,
a union official said on Monday.
The refinery would process crude oil for Shell while a buyer
is sought for the installation in northern France, under a draft
deal that may be signed this week, said Nicolas Vincent of the
CGT union.
Shell confirmed that it was in talks on the future of the
refinery, which it used to own.
"We've been engaged in discussions with the French
authorities and their partners with a view to finding a
temporary solution to ensure the continuation of activities at
Petit-Couronne," Shell spokesman Steve Harris said. He declined
to elaborate.
Petroplus has closed or temporarily idled refineries since
filing for insolvency in several jurisdictions last month due to
high debt and poor margins.
The French government and unions have been seeking to
restart output at Petit-Couronne, which employs 550 workers, in
order to make the site viable for a future buyer.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Derek
Caney)