PARIS Feb 20 Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with bankrupt refiner Petroplus to process crude oil temporarily at its Petit-Couronne facility in France, a union official said on Monday.

The refinery would process crude oil for Shell while a buyer is sought for the installation in northern France, under a draft deal that may be signed this week, said Nicolas Vincent of the CGT union.

Shell confirmed that it was in talks on the future of the refinery, which it used to own.

"We've been engaged in discussions with the French authorities and their partners with a view to finding a temporary solution to ensure the continuation of activities at Petit-Couronne," Shell spokesman Steve Harris said. He declined to elaborate.

Petroplus has closed or temporarily idled refineries since filing for insolvency in several jurisdictions last month due to high debt and poor margins.

The French government and unions have been seeking to restart output at Petit-Couronne, which employs 550 workers, in order to make the site viable for a future buyer.