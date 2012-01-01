* Talks between Petroplus and lenders continuing
* Lenders froze $1 billion in uncommitted lines under credit
facility
* Petroplus closing three refineries
* Shell CEO watching developments closely
ZURICH, Jan 1 Royal Dutch Shell
is closely watching developments at European oil refiner
Petroplus, which is closing three of its refineries
after running out of money for crude supplies since bankers
froze its credit lines abruptly last week.
"We are permanently watching the developments at Petroplus.
Due to our size in Switzerland we rely on our customers to
secure supplies," Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser was quoted
as saying in an interview with Swiss newspaper Sonntag on
Sunday.
A victim of oversupply in European refining and of an
investment strategy under former boss Thomas O'Malley that fell
foul of an industry downturn, Petroplus and European government
officials have been locked in talks with the 13 banks that froze
a $1 billion facility it needed to buy crude oil.
The debt-laden group said on Friday it would start temporary
shutdowns of three of its five refineries in January: Petit
Couronne in France, Antwerp in Belgium and Cressier in
Switzerland.
Petroplus also said on Friday it would continue talks with
the bankers in the coming days.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)