MANILA, March 3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
Philippine unit said on Thursday it would not hesitate to
postpone its planned initial public offering this year if market
conditions remain volatile, even if compliance with the listing
requirement is long overdue.
"If the market is down, even if we are ready, we will not do
it," Shell Philippines Chairman Edgar Chua told reporters on the
sidelines of a Shell-organised climate change forum in Manila.
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, which operates one of the
country's two refineries, is required under a near
two-decade-old local law to offer at least 10 percent equity to
the public.
The company had previously cited unfavourable market
conditions and the need to upgrade its local refinery in
deferring a share sale. In December it said it had completed the
upgrade of the 110,000 barrels per day refinery.
Chua said the goal is still to launch the IPO within the
second half of the year and the size could even be bigger than
the minimum requirement.
"We are working on the IPO. The only question is, is the
market good or bad?," he said.
The good news is Pilipinas Shell made profit last year, he
said, rebounding from losses of up to 8.5 billion pesos ($181
million) the year before due mainly to the slump in oil prices.
He declined to disclose a 2015 profit figure, saying the
audited financial statement has not yet been released.
($1 = 46.9780 Philippine pesos)
