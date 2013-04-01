HOUSTON, April 1 Shell Pipeline, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said inspectors have found "no evidence" of a crude oil leak from a pipeline west of Houston that was shut on Friday after alarms indicated a possible breach, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Windon said the West Columbia, Texas, pipeline remains shut for integrity testing and the company was unable to speculate on when it would restart.

The 15-mile, 16-inch West Columbia pipeline between Highway 225 and the Houston Ship Channel transports crude from Genoa to the East Houston Tank Farm operated by Magellan Midstream Partners. The pipeline does not feed directly into any refineries.

Shell declined to specify the line's capacity.

A filing with the U.S. National Response Center said that the pipeline electronic calculations showed a potential loss of 700 barrels of crude oil, but it was unknown if any oil has been released.

"Right now, we haven't seen anything," Windon said.