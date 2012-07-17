(In Sept. 30, 2011 story, corrects paragraph 2 and deletes
* Shell seeks shippers for new Louisiana-to-Texas line
* New line could carry as much as 900,000 bpd of crude
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Shell Pipeline LP said on
Friday it was beginning the solicitation period for shippers to
book firm capacity on its Westward Ho pipeline, a new pipeline
project which could carry as much as 900,000 barrels per day of
crude oil from St. James, Louisiana, to Houston.
The new line, if built, would allow the movement of foreign
crude and oil from the offshore Gulf of Mexico from storage
terminals in Louisiana west to refineries in the Houston area.
"Shell's Westward Ho Pipeline would enhance access to the
anticipated increased production of the Gulf of Mexico and
foreign crude available at St. James, Louisiana," the company
said in a release.
St. James, Louisiana, is a major delivery hub for crude
produced in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast physical crude
benchmark Light Louisiana Light LLS-, a staple of many Gulf
Coast refineries, is delivered there.
Westward Ho will also have access to the oil hub at
Clovelly, Louisiana, the delivery point of Mars Sour MRS-
crude oil, another popular grade with U.S Gulf Coast refiners.
The Westward Ho project will complement new storage and
logistics infrastructure currently being built in the St. James
and Clovelly, Louisiana, areas, Shell said.
Storage capacity at and access to St. James has been growing
for crudes from regions other than offshore Gulf of Mexico.
Earlier this year, EOG Resources and NuStar
joined forces in a project which would expand NuStar's existing
terminal at St. James, Louisiana. The expansion would allow the
terminal to receive unit trains of crude from the Bakken shale
play in North Dakota from current capacity of about 20,000 bpd
to 70,000 bpd by the first quarter of 2012.
NuStar Energy also signed deals with Valero Energy Corp
and EOG Resources regarding the Eagle Ford shale oil
play in south Texas.
Curt Anastasio, chief executive of NuStar, said the deal
with EOG subsidiaries included the construction of a 70,000
barrel-per-day loading facility at NuStar's St. James,
Louisiana, terminal and the construction of 360,000 barrels per
day in extra tank storage by 2012.
"The project will give our customers access to production
from the docking Eagle Ford and other developing shale plays the
opportunity to blend additional crudes in order to supply the
LLS market," said Curt Anastasio, chief executive of NuStar
Logistics, in August when the deal was announced.
Shippers have from Friday, Sept. 30, 2011, until Dec. 2,
2011, to show interest in using the Westward Ho line.
Subject to shipper commitments, the line could be
operational by early 2015.
