NEW YORK, Sept 30 Shell Pipeline LP said on Friday it was beginning the solicitation period for shippers to book firm capacity on its Westward Ho pipeline, a new pipeline project which could carry as much as 900,000 barrels per day crude oil from St. James, Louisiana to Houston.

"Shell's Westward Ho Pipeline would enhance access to the anticipated increased production of the Gulf of Mexico and foreign crude available at St. James, Louisiana," the company said in a release.

Shippers have from Friday, Sept 30, 2011 until Dec 2, 2011 to show interest in using the line.. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))