* Shell seeks shippers for new Louisiana-to-Texas line

* New line could carry as much as 900,000 bpd of crude

*

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Shell Pipeline LP said on Friday it was beginning the solicitation period for shippers to book firm capacity on its Westward Ho pipeline, a new pipeline project which could carry as much as 900,000 barrels per day of crude oil from St. James, Louisiana, to Houston.

The new line, if built, would allow the movement of foreign, offshore and onshore oil production from Eagle Ford and Bakken shale plays from storage terminals in Louisiana west to refineries in the Houston area.

"Shell's Westward Ho Pipeline would enhance access to the anticipated increased production of the Gulf of Mexico and foreign crude available at St. James, Louisiana," the company said in a release.

St. James, Louisiana, is the a major delivery hub for crude produced in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast physical crude benchmark Light Louisiana Light LLS-, a staple of many Gulf Coast refineries, is delivered there.

Westward Ho will also have access to the oil hub at Clovelly, Louisiana, the delivery point of Mars Sour MRS- crude oil, another popular grade with U.S Gulf Coast refiners.

The Westward Ho project will complement new storage and logistics infrastructure currently being built in the St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana, areas, Shell said.

Storage capacity at and access to St. James has been growing for crudes from regions other than offshore Gulf of Mexico.

The new pipeline could also help move some of the growing shale oil production from the Bakken region which is slated to move into St. James terminal.

Earlier this year, EOG Resources ( EOG.N ) and NuStar ( NS.N ) joined forces in a project which would expand NuStar's existing terminal at St. James, Louisiana. The expansion would allow the terminal to receive unit trains of crude from the Bakken shale play in North Dakota from current capacity of about 20,000 bpd to 70,000 bpd by the first quarter of 2012.

NuStar Energy also signed deals with Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) and EOG Resources ( EOG.N ) regarding the Eagle Ford shale oil play in south Texas.

Curt Anastasio, Chief executive of NuStar, said the deal with EOG subsidiaries included the construction of a 70,000 barrel-per-day loading facility at NuStar's St. James, Louisiana, terminal and the construction of 360,000 barrels per day in extra tank storage by 2012.

"The project will give our customers access to production from the docking Eagle Ford and other developing shale plays the opportunity to blend additional crudes in order to supply the LLS market," said Curt Anastasio, chief executive of NuStar Logistics, in August when the deal was announced.

Shippers have from Friday, Sept. 30, 2011, until Dec. 2, 2011, to show interest in using the Westward Ho line.

Subject to shipper commitments, the line could be operational by early 2015. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Jim Marshall) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))