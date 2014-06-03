AMSTERDAM, June 3 An explosion and fire were
reported at a Shell chemical plant in the Netherlands late on
Tuesday night, the local fire department said in a tweet. There
were no injuries.
The sprawling, 320-hectare (790-acre) plant near the
southern town of Moerdijk manufactures chemicals from petroleum
for use in products ranging from car components to synthetic
fibres and insulation materials.
It is supplied by a Shell refinery near Rotterdam.
Dutch public television showed pictures of the flames and
large plumes of smoke, which eyewitnesses said could be seen in
from Rotterdam, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) away.
Shell officials were not immediately available to comment.
