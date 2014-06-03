AMSTERDAM, June 3 An explosion and fire were reported at a Shell chemical plant in the Netherlands late on Tuesday night, the local fire department said in a tweet. There were no injuries.

The sprawling, 320-hectare (790-acre) plant near the southern town of Moerdijk manufactures chemicals from petroleum for use in products ranging from car components to synthetic fibres and insulation materials.

It is supplied by a Shell refinery near Rotterdam.

Dutch public television showed pictures of the flames and large plumes of smoke, which eyewitnesses said could be seen in from Rotterdam, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) away.

Shell officials were not immediately available to comment.