LONDON, March 29 Royal Dutch Shell
plans to restart operations at its Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL)
plant in Qatar in April after maintenance last month and
expects to reach full production capacity by June, a Qatar
Petroleum (QP) official said.
"We are aiming for a restart by mid-April and to get back to
full capacity again by the end of June," the QP official told
Reuters, declining to be named because the matter is not public.
Shell said in December the Qatar's Pearl GTL plant in Ras
Laffan - one of the world's largest - was operating at a reduced
rate of production due to unforeseen maintenance, and in
February that the plant was being shut down and could take a
couple of months to bring back..
A Shell spokesman in Qatar did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
