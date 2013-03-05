* Industry moves towards consensus-sources

* Shell supports June 2013 timeframe proposed by Platts

* No immediate comment from BP

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, March 5 Royal Dutch Shell has given some support to a proposal by oil pricing agency Platts for reforming the benchmark price assessment for Brent crude from June 2013, moving the industry closer towards agreement on a single standard.

Oil companies and Platts want to bolster the credibility of cash North Sea Brent, a benchmark for global oil trade. Critics say cash Brent is prone to manipulation because it is based on the dwindling supply of four North Sea crude grades, sometimes leading to higher prices.

Shell put forward its own proposals last month and the prospect of two standards led to some concern among traders and commentators about a split in liquidity in the Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk (BFOE) forward market, which could damage the benchmark's credibility.

Shell, in an open letter, responded to a Feb. 18 Platts proposal to apply quality premiums to two of the crudes deliverable into BFOE forward contracts that help establish the Brent price.

"In order to ensure a smooth transition during the Platts consultation period, and in order to hopefully align the Platts changes with SUKO90, Shell supports implementation for BFOE cargoes loading June 2013 onwards," Sell's letter said.

Platts' proposal differs from amended trading terms known as SUKO 90 which Shell announced earlier in February to take effect in May, a month earlier than Platts, which were later backed by BP Plc.

Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill which provides clients with price benchmarks in the energy markets, is consulting the industry on its proposal until March 10.

Sources at two companies which participate in the BFOE market said while technical differences remained, Shell's move indicated the industry was almost on the same page.

"We seem to be coming to a point where everyone is more or less in agreement," one of the sources said.

"We would expect it to move towards some sort of consensus," said the other source.

SOME DIFFERENCES

Platts proposed applying quality premiums for Oseberg and Ekofisk crude from June 2013 - two of the four crudes deliverable into BFOE forwards.

Shell, custodian of the terms that govern BFOE trading known as SUKO 90, had said it would apply a premium to Brent crude as well and begin in May, a month earlier than Platts.

But Shell in the open letter, posted on its website and which a source said it sent to Platts on Friday, had some different suggestions on how the quality premiums were calculated.

It recommended a lower weight for Oseberg crude than proposed by Platts, and said a longer time frame to calculate averages could avoid price volatility.

Oil traders say the introduction of quality premiums would encourage traders to deliver the full range of eligible crudes into the BFOE contracts, increasing liquidity. At present, Forties most often tends to be delivered.

The cheapest of the four BFOE crudes - usually Forties because it is of lower quality - sets the value of dated Brent, used to price cargoes in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.

Asked for its view, BP said it was considering the details before responding.