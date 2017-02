DOHA Dec 4 Qatar signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell on Sunday to develop a $6.4 billion petrochemicals complex in Ras Laffan in the Gulf Arab state.

Qatar's energy minister, Mohammed al-Sada, and Shell's CEO Peter Voser signed the heads of agreement in the Qatari capital Doha.

Qatar is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas chilled for export by ship. (Reporting by Regan E. Doherty; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)