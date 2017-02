LONDON May 11 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is in "very advanced talks" to buy a 3 to 5 percent stake in Royal Dutch Shell and is also negotiating a stake in Italy's ENI, according to a report in the Middle East Economic Survey.

Shell declined immediate comment, although the MEES report cited a Shell spokesman as saying the company "welcome the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) as a long term and major shareholder in Shell".

(Reporting by Tom Bergin)