* Adds to previous commodity sector deals
* Stake reportedly in 3-5 pct range-MEES
* 5 pct would make Qatar Shell's biggest shareholder
* Qatar also negotiating Eni stake-MEES
* Sovereign funds met state's CDP on Eni stake - source
(Adds source on sovereign funds and Eni)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, May 11 Gas-rich Qatar is ploughing more
of its commodity wealth back into the sector with the purchase
of a major stake in Royal Dutch Shell, while also
reportedly eyeing a chunk of Italian oil major ENI.
A Shell spokeswoman confirmed the purchase while declining
to detail its size but the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES)
reported earlier that Qatar's sovereign wealth fund (QIA) was
looking at a 3-5 percent stake.
If Qatar did buy 5 percent, it would be just ahead of
Blackrock, which is currently Shell's biggest investor with 4.97
percent, according to Reuters data.
But British stock market rules require any party to disclose
a holding of over 3 percent in a listed company so the absence
of a statement from Qatar suggests its interest is below this
level.
The Gulf nation's massive gas supplies have made it rich,
allowing it to create a sovereign wealth fund that has been
buying up assets, including stakes in listed companies, around
the world.
"We are delighted to welcome the Qatar Investment Authority
as a long term and major shareholder in Shell, and particularly
given our excellent strategic relationship with the Qatari
state," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Shell operates multi-billion dollar natural gas projects in
Qatar.
Shell's London-listed "A" shares rose 1.1 percent to trade
at 20.74 euros by 1526 GMT, against a 0.4 percent rise in the
STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index.
Eni, whose shares traded up 1.9 percent at 16.89 euros, had
no comment on the MEES report that Qatar was negotiating a stake
in it.
Two analysts said the Qatar fund might be interested in
buying the ENI stake of around 3.4 percent that state-controlled
finance company CDP could sell to help fund its acquisition of a
stake in transmission operator Snam from Eni.
The CDP and the Italian treasury own just over 30 percent of
Eni and annulment of the group's treasury shares would increase
their stakes.
A source close to the matter said a series of sovereign
funds had met with CDP to discuss a possible stake in Eni.
"The plan to separate Eni from Snam involving Eni's
annulling treasury shares and the CDP selling the excess stake
it would get is in pole position among the options on the
government's agenda," the source said.
Prime Minister Mario Monti had a meeting with the Emir of
Qatar in Rome in April. Monti told reporters at the end of that
meeting that Qatari institutions had shown interest in long-term
investments in Italy.
In Italy, investors must inform the market regulator Consob
when they buy stakes of more than 2 percent in a listed company.
ATTRACTIVE COMMODITIES
A senior executive of the Qatari fund said in April that the
financial crisis had restricted investment in commodities and
that he expected a supply-demand gap to emerge by 2016 or
2017.
"We like commodities, we like to invest in commodities.
Since 2002, the commodity price trend keeps going up," Qatar
Investment Authority Executive Board Member Hussain al-Abdulla
told reporters.
Qatar Holding, a unit of QIA, said last month that it had
increased its stake in French oil group Total to 3
percent and is undecided on buying more shares.
Qatar signed a deal in April to co-invest $250 million with
Barclays' natural resources private equity investment
unit.
QIA has been the most active of the region's sovereign
wealth funds in recent years, deploying profit from its natural
gas riches into assets ranging from German sports car maker
Porsche to British bank Barclays.
The fund has also been slowly buying into London-listed
miner Xstrata recently. Its current holding in Xstrata,
which is planning to merge with commodities trader Glencore
, is about 7.2 percent.
On Friday, the Financial Times reported Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund planned to increase its Xstrata stake to at least 10
percent as part of a long-held strategy to invest in Glencore,
suggesting the Gulf state could provide crucial support to the
pair's $90 billion merger deal.
Qatar surprised many observers by passing on the Glencore
initial public offering last year as rival Abu Dhabi fund Aabar
bought into the flotation.
