UPDATE 7-U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, July 18 Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday that exploration of its majority-owned QSD-1 natural gas well in Qatar did not reveal commercial volumes.
The oil and gas major said that it remains committed to future plans in the gas-rich Gulf producer.
The well "reached total depth as planned; however, it did not encounter commercial volumes of hydrocarbons," Shell said in a statement.
The QSD-1 project is 75 percent owned by Shell and 25 percent owned by PetroChina. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)
