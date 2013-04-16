PRAGUE, April 16 Royal Dutch/Shell is offering to sell its minority stake in Czech oil refineries and the government will consider the offer, Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier media report.

Kuba told reporters that buying the 16.33 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska refining group would only make sense under a wider consolidation of assets in the oil industry that would also include state pipeline companies, Mero and Cepro.

He said he would propose a plan for such consolidation to a meeting of economic ministers soon, possibly within a month.