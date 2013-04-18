WARSAW, April 18 Czech oil group Unipetrol
would consider raising its holding in refiner Ceska
Rafinerska if Royal Dutch Shell offers to sell its
minority stake, a company official was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
"We will analyse whether it is worth buying the shares or
not," Poland's PAP news agency quoted Unipetrol board member
Andrzej Kozlowski as saying.
"We are bound by the agreement to conduct an analysis. We
will do it when there is a formal offer from any of the
shareholders," Kozlowski was quoted saying.
Unipetrol declined comment.
Czech Industry Minister Martin Kuba had said on Tuesday
Shell had offered to sell its 16.33 percent stake in Ceska
Rafinerska to the Czech government.
The refiner's two other shareholders - Unipetrol and Italy's
ENI - have right of first refusal on the stake.
Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, is Ceska
Rafinerska's largest shareholder with a 51.22 percent stake,
while ENI has 16.45 percent.
The Czech oil refining sector, like many refiners across
Europe, has been squeezed by low margins. Unipetrol took a 4.5
billion crown ($227.1 million) charge in 2012 related mainly to
its stake in Ceska Rafinerska, and also shut refining at its
smaller Paramo plant last year.