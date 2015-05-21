By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 21 A judge on Thursday denied Royal
Dutch Shell's appeal of a ruling that a proposed
oil-by-rail project at its Washington state refinery must
undergo a full environmental review, just two weeks after a
crude train derailment caused a fire in North Dakota.
Shell had appealed a February ruling from a Skagit County
Office of Land Use Hearings examiner that the plan to move
70,000 barrels per day of inland crude to its 145,000 bpd Puget
Sound refinery in Anacortes must be comprehensively reviewed.
In 2014, the county said the project did not need that much
scrutiny to get a permit, prompting challenges from several
environmental organizations.
On Thursday, a Skagit County Superior Court judge denied
Shell's appeal, according to court officials.
The denial came two weeks after an eastbound crude train
derailed in North Dakota, the latest in a spate of fiery mishaps
since 2013 that have stoked fears about moving oil by rail.
Shell had sought to limit the review's scope to exclude
railroad issues overseen solely by federal regulators, but said
it remains committed to working with the county and other
agencies to finish the permitting process.
Shell's refining competitors in Washington have been
bringing in U.S. crudes by rail since 2012 to displace more
expensive imports and declining Alaskan oil output. Shell was
the last to seek oil-by-rail permits in late 2013, but by then
opponents had taken notice of train crashes and safety concerns.
The rail issue is not Shell's only concern in the state. The
company also faces opponents to its plan to use the port city of
Seattle to ready rigs before they travel to the Chukchi Sea off
the north coast of Alaska.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays. Editing by Andre Grenon)