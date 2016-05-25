LONDON May 25 Royal Dutch Shell will increase the number of job cuts in 2015 and 2016 by around 20 percent to at least 12,500 as a result of low oil prices and the integration of BG Group, it said on Wednesday.

The Anglo-Dutch company will reduce the size of its UK and Ireland oil and gas production, or upstream unit, by 475 throughout 2016, it said in a statement.

Shell started offering employees in Britain and the Netherlands voluntary redundancy last month. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)