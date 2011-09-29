SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Berthing operations at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) largest refinery, its 500,000 barrel-a-day Singapore plant, has stopped, shipping and trade sources said on Thursday.

At least one shipowner said that his ship had to pull off from the loading berth at around 1000 GMT on Wednesday, more than 5 hours after the fire started at the plant on an island off Singapore's shores.

"We had to cast off (from the berth) halfway through the loading" a shipping source said.

"Our vessel is sitting at anchorage now, waiting for further instructions from Shell's terminal, but no indication has been given on when we can go back in."

The move to stop berthing operations was a safety measure, sources said.

Shell could not be immediately reached for comment.

Late on Wednesday, Shell said it would continue to supply Singapore's fuel markets with products from storage and other refineries, so the company expects no shortages in the market. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manash Goswami)