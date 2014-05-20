LONDON May 20 Royal Dutch Shell will
hold on to its refining business despite shedding many
underperforming downstream assets, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
The global refining sector has suffered over the past year
from weak profit margins due to rising capacity and increasing
competition and Shell's downstream business has been a drag on
its 2013 and first quarter 2014 results.
But Ben van Beurden said despite "unacceptable" returns the
unit nonetheless benefited Shell's overall performance.
"If you look at the oil products performance, indeed the
returns are unacceptably low. To some extent it has to do with
the very poor refining environment," van Beurden told Shell's
annual general meeting in The Hague.
"Does that mean we may as well take a rather simple view and
just spin off the entire downstream because that is indeed an
area where we have quite a few of the underperforming assets? I
don't believe so."
Shell has been reviewing its downstream assets alongside its
involvement in U.S. shale assets as the two least performing
areas in its global portfolio. It plans to divest $15 billion
worth of assets in 2014/15 to improve profitability and payouts
But van Beurden insisted the company will hold on to the
refining segment as part of an integrated model which he said,
"although it is fundamentally different from what it was 50
years ago, is very well alive and very necessary and relevant."
He added: "It doesn't mean it is a safe haven for
underperforming assets and what you have been seeing is a clear
determination to take underperforming assets to task."
Earlier this year, Shell announced it was divesting refining
and marketing businesses in Australia, Italy, Denmark and
Norway.
