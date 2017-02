SINGAPORE, Sept 28 A fire broke out at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) petroleum complex offshore Singapore on Wednesday, the company said.

"We confirm that a fire in the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site occurred today at approximately 1.15pm. Emergency responders are on the scene and the fire is contained. No injuries have been reported and the rest of the site's operations are unaffected," a spokesman said. (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)