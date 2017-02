SINGAPORE, Sept 28 A fire at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) petroleum complex offshore Singapore has intensified, a senior company official said.

"There is a fire and it grew significantly, but I am not aware of an explosion," said Lee Tzu Yang, chairman for Shell Companies in Singapore.

"My understanding is that there are no people injured." (Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; Editing by Michael Urquhart)