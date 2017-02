SINGAPORE, Sept 28 A fire at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Singapore refinery, the company's largest, involves oil products from pipelines in a storage tank area, Singapore civil defence said.

"The fire involves petroleum products from pipes in the tank farm at the manufacturing facility. Singapore civil defence and Pulau Bukom's in-house fire-fighting team are at work with 25 water jets," the civil defence said in a statement. (Reporting By Manash Goswami)