Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is operating its ethylene cracker normally at the fire-hit Singapore plant, a Shell executive said at a media briefing.

The ethylene cracker is typically fed by products from a hydrocracking unit at the refinery, which is shut due to the fire.

Shell is supplying alternative feedstocks to the ethylene cracker to keep it running, Martijn van Koten, vice president, manufacturing operations. (Reporting By Manash Goswami)